Lynn Nottage’s Clyde’s, Starring Uzo Aduba, Opens November 23 on Broadway

The Second Stage production runs at the Helen Hayes Theater.

Order up! Clyde’s, the new play from two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, opens on Broadway November 23 at Second Stage’s Helen Hayes Theater. Previews began November 3.

Starring Uzo Aduba in the title role, Clyde’s also features Ron Cephas Jones, Edmund Donovan, Reza Salazar, and Kara Young. The play is set at a truck stop diner, where a number of people are trying to restart their lives and stay out of trouble after spending time in prison.

Kate Whoriskey directs, with a creative team featuring scenic designer Takeshi Kata, costume designer Jennifer Moeller, lighting designer Christopher Akerlind, sound designer Justin Ellington, and composer Justin Hicks. Casting is by The Telsey Office.

Second Stage will live stream the final 16 performances of Clyde's (scheduled for January 4-16 2022), in addition to in-person audiences.

To go along with the show, the production is offering a series of social justice initiatives aimed at people affected by the U.S. criminal justice system. Among them are a paid apprenticeship at Second Stage for impacted youth; an art exhibit at the Hayes Theater featuring works by people impacted by the justice system; and a job fair aimed at connecting justice system-impacted individuals with job opportunities and training. For more information, visit 2st.com.

