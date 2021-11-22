Lynn Nottage's Clyde's Will Stream Live From Broadway

Audiences can catch the last 16 performances of the Second Stage production in-person or virtually.

Second Stage is continuing the trend of increasing access for at-home audiences. The company's current Broadway production of Lynn Nottage’s Clyde’s will live stream its final 16 performances (scheduled for January 4-16 2022), offering a limited number of tickets priced at $59—the lowest price point available to in-person audiences.

“Over the 18 months when we had to pivot, and shift a lot of storytelling to Zoom, that opened up a new door of opportunity for many of us who make theatre,” Nottage tells The New York Times . “What we’re hoping is that folks who are reluctant to come out because of the virus, or for whom theatre is not accessible, will have access because of this streaming.”

The play, which began previews November 3 and opens November 23, stars Uzo Aduba in the title role. The play, also featuring Ron Cephas Jones, Edmund Donovan, Reza Salazar, and Kara Young, follows several people at a truck stop diner who are trying to restart their lives and stay out of trouble after spending time in prison.

Second Stage will also extend its $30 Under 30 program for the digital presentation.

The streaming program acts as a pilot program after a similar streaming run of Rajiv Joseph’s Letters of Suresh proved successful with subscribers. No future titles have been announced for the initiative.

