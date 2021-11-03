Lynn Nottage’s New Play Clyde’s Begins Previews November 3 on Broadway

The Second Stage production, starring Uzo Aduba, runs at the Helen Hayes Theater.

Order up! Clyde’s, the new play from two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, begins Broadway previews November 3 ahead of a November 22 opening at Second Stage’s Helen Hayes Theater. Learn more about the show in a video above.

Starring Uzo Aduba in the title role, Clyde’s also features Ron Cephas Jones, Edmund Donovan, Reza Salazar, and Kara Young. The play is set at a truck stop diner, where a number of people are trying to restart their lives and stay out of trouble after spending time in prison.

Kate Whoriskey directs, with a creative team featuring scenic designer Takeshi Kata, costume designer Jennifer Moeller, lighting designer Christopher Akerlind, sound designer Justin Ellington, and composer Justin Hicks. Casting is by The Telsey Office.

To go along with the show, the production announced a series of social justice initiatives aimed at people affected by the U.S. criminal justice system. Among them are a paid apprenticeship at Second Stage for impacted youth; an art exhibit at the Hayes Theater featuring works by people impacted by the justice system; and a job fair aimed at connecting justice system-impacted individuals with job opportunities and training.

