Lyric Opera of Chicago's 42nd Street Pushed to Later Season, Britney Spears Musical Once Upon a One More Time Canceled, More During Coronavirus Pandemic

Chicago-area venues have been forced to readjust their performance schedules as theatres across the country go dark.

Chicago theatre companies have begun to announces cancellations and delays of performances as arts organizations around the country make similar decisions in the shared effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Illinois J.B. Governor have mandated that gatherings of over 1,000 people be suspended until May 1, and strongly recommended that gatherings of more than 250 follow suit.

In a statement, the League of Chicago Theatres Executive Director Deb Clapp said, "The league is working to support members with venues fewer than 250 as they decide the best course of action for their individual venues... The safety and health of our audiences, artists and theatre staff remains our highest priority. As the situation around COVID-19 evolves, we will continue to share with our member organizations precautions they can take as outlined by federal health authorities and state and local officials to ensure that theatres are ready to welcome patrons back after this temporary shut-down."

- Lyric Opera of Chicago, after canceling its April 4–May 3 presentation of Wagner's Ring Cycle, has postponed all subsequent productions of its 2019–2020 season. As such, 42nd Street (starring Norm Lewis, Faith Prince, and Isabelle McCalla) and Blue will now be presented in spring 2022 and January 2021, respectively.

- Hit Her With the Skates has postponed its world premiere production at the Royal George Theatre. Previews will resume April 21, with a new opening slated for April 23.

- Once Upon a One More Time, the Britney Spears musical that was eyeing a Broadway transfer, has canceled its run at Chicago's James M. Nederlander Theatre. Performances were scheduled April 14–May 17.

- What the Constitution Means to Me has postponed all remaining performances at the Broadway Playhouse. Broadway in Chicago had initially intended to resume performances March 31–April 12 at a reduced capacity.

- My Fair Lady, which was to play the Cadillac Palace Theatre March 24–April 12 as part of its ongoing national tour, has been rescheduled for May 10–23, 2021.

- The Choir of Man, which was scheduled to run April 14–19 at Broadway Playhouse, has been rescheduled to February 2–7, 2021.

- The Crown - Live!, which was set to run at Broadway Playhouse April 21–26, is rescheduled to February 23–28, 2021.

- Be More Chill, which was slated to begin April 17 at the Apollo Theater, will now start July 7. Box office staff will contact ticketholders beginning March 16 to arrange exchanges.

- The Simon & Garfunkel Story, which was set to run May 12–17 at CIBC Theatre, is rescheduled to December 1–6.

- Drury Lane Theatre has canceled all performances through May 1, affecting the remainder of the run of An American in Paris and its upcoming Evita. The latter was to begin May 1, and will now round out the 2020–2021 season.

- The Goodman Theatre has suspended all performances until further notice, though it intends to resume performances of School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play and Molly Sweeney when possible.

- Intimate Apparel, which held its first preview March 12 at Northlight Theatre, has suspended all future performances with the hope of rescheduling. The company's Songs for Nobodies will also be delayed, with an exact timeline still to come.

- Steppenwolf Theatre Company has suspended all performances until further notice, affecting its productions of Bug and The Most Spectacularly Lamentable Trial of Miz Martha Washington, as well as Steppenwolf for Young Adults' I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter and Plano from visiting company First Floor.

- The Court theatre has canceled its production of The Lady From the Sea, which had been scheduled to start March 12. Remaining performances of An Iliad, which was to run through April 5, will be rescheduled for later in the summer.

- Clementine, presented by Little Time Theatre Co., has postponed its run scheduled for March 13–29 at Chicago Dramatists.

