Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, One Night in Miami..., More Films Nominated for 2021 Critics Choice Awards

A number of movies with stage connections will compete at the 26th annual ceremony March 7.

A number of films with theatre connections will compete at the 26th annual Critics Choice Awards next month. Among the movies nominated for Best Picture are Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and One Night in Miami…, both of which are direct stage-to-screen adaptations that also earned Best Adapted Screenplay nods for Ruben Santiago-Hudson and Kemp Powers, respectively.

Tony winners Viola Davis and Leslie Odom, Jr. scored Best Actress and Best Supporting Actor nominations for their performances in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and One Night Miami..., respectively, with both casts earning Best Ensemble nods. Odom, Jr. is additionally up for Best Original Song with Sam Ashworth for the film's “Speak Now.”

INTERVIEW: Leslie Odom Jr. Builds on the Foundation Laid by Hamilton in One Night in Miami...

Also nominated for Best Picture are Promising Young Woman by Emerald Fennell, who is the book writer of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s upcoming Cinderella, and The Trial of the Chicago 7 by Aaron Sorkin. Fennell and Sorkin are also nominated individually for Best Director and Best Original Screenplay.

Elsewhere, Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Colman were recognized for their work in The Father (Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton were also nominated for their adaptation of the play). Further stage veterans to earn nods included Tony winners Frances McDormand (Nomadland), Glenn Close (Hillbilly Elegy), and Ellen Burstyn (Pieces of a Woman) plus Tony nominees Delroy Lindo (Da 5 Bloods) and Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman).

Last month, nominations were announced for TV projects, with nods going to Hamilton and What the Constitution Means to Me, among others.