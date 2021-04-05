Ma Rainey's Black Bottom Stars Viola Davis, Chadwick Boseman, More Win SAG Awards

By Andrew Gans
Apr 05, 2021
 
Davis and the late Boseman are both currently Oscar-nominated for their performances in the August Wilson adaptation.
Chadwick Boseman, Colman Domingo, Viola Davis, Michael Potts, and Glynn Turman in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom David Lee/Netflix

The Screen Actors Guild Awards celebrated outstanding motion picture and television performances of 2020 at the 27th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, which aired April 4 on TNT and TBS.

Viola Davis and the late Chadwick Boseman were honored for their performances as, respectively, Ma Rainey and Levee in the film of August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. Others who received individual awards for their work in motion pictures included Daniel Kaluuya and Yuh-Jung Youn, while Mark Ruffalo, Anya Taylor-Joy, Jason Bateman, Gillian Anderson, Jason Sudeikis, and Catherine O’Hara were honored for performances on TV.

READ: Leslie Odom Jr., Viola Davis, Glenn Close, More Earn 2021 Oscar Nominations

"The Actor" for a motion picture cast performance went to The Trial of The Chicago 7, while the Actors for TV drama and comedy ensemble performances went to The Crown and Schitt’s Creek.

Tony and Oscar winner Davis also led the In Memoriam tribute honoring the union members lost since last year’s gathering.

Nominees were chosen by their respective SAG Awards film and television nominating committees. The eligibility period was January 1, 2020–February 28, 2021. Final voting was open to 129,500 SAG-AFTRA members in good standing.

The complete list of winners follows:

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas And The Black Messiah

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
The Trial of the Chicago 7

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Wonder Woman 1984

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman, Ozark

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
The Crown

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Schitt’s Creek

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series
The Mandalorian

