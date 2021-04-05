Ma Rainey's Black Bottom Stars Viola Davis, Chadwick Boseman, More Win SAG Awards

The Screen Actors Guild Awards celebrated outstanding motion picture and television performances of 2020 at the 27th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, which aired April 4 on TNT and TBS.
Viola Davis and the late Chadwick Boseman were honored for their performances as, respectively, Ma Rainey and Levee in the film of August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. Others who received individual awards for their work in motion pictures included Daniel Kaluuya and Yuh-Jung Youn, while Mark Ruffalo, Anya Taylor-Joy, Jason Bateman, Gillian Anderson, Jason Sudeikis, and Catherine O’Hara were honored for performances on TV.
"The Actor" for a motion picture cast performance went to The Trial of The Chicago 7, while the Actors for TV drama and comedy ensemble performances went to The Crown and Schitt’s Creek.
Tony and Oscar winner Davis also led the In Memoriam tribute honoring the union members lost since last year’s gathering.
Nominees were chosen by their respective SAG Awards film and television nominating committees. The eligibility period was January 1, 2020–February 28, 2021. Final voting was open to 129,500 SAG-AFTRA members in good standing.
The complete list of winners follows:
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas And The Black Messiah
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Wonder Woman 1984
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Gillian Anderson, The Crown
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
The Crown
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Schitt’s Creek
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series
The Mandalorian