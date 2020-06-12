Ma-Yi to Present Diana Oh’s My H8 Letter to the Gr8 American Theatre

The play is about how transparency and honesty will pave the way for a balanced relationship, one that is no longer oppressive, in the industry.

Ma-Yi Theater Company has teamed up with Aye Defy and HowlRound to present two live readings of Diana Oh’s My H8 Letter To The Gr8 American Theatre. Oh, who is a Ma-Yi Writers Lab member, says the play is "about repairing damage."

"This is about transparency and honesty as the way to build a balanced relationship that is no longer oppressive, silencing, and damaging,” says the multi-genre artist of such works as The Infinite Love Party and {my lingerie play}.

More details on how to view the readings—and attend the subsequent Zoom parties—to come. The presentations are scheduled for June 16 and 17 at 8 PM ET, with a rebroadcast June 18 at 3 PM and 8 PM.

The cast of the reading will be reunited from the play’s 2019 presentation at The Public Theater, where Oh was recently an EWG member. This includes Ryan J. Haddad, Timothy Hall, Kevin Hourigan, Nessa Norich, Diana Oh, Matt Park, Michael Puzzo, Alysia Reiner, TL Thompson, Joshua Young, and David Zheng.

“Why Now? Because, I ran out of patience waiting for someone else to do this play," says Oh. "Because I know it’s honest—and for some it’s too honest, and too painful, and too uncomfortable. And for that reason, the play sat.

"This play, however, is comforting to those who can relate to what it is in the play: this is about repairing damage."

The creative team for the readings includes assistant director Sarah Shin, technical operator Maria-Christina “MC” Oliveras, Annie Middleton, who is creative producing partner to Oh, sound coordinator Erica Huang, and stage manager Cristina Sison.

Visit Ma-YiTheatre.org for more information.