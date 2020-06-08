Ma-Yi to Stream Livin’ La Vida Imelda in Honor of Carlos Celdran

The late Filipino cultural activist and performance artist’s solo show was filmed in 2014.

Ma-Yi Theater Company will honor the life and work of Carlos Celdran by streaming the 2014 Off-Broadway premiere of Livin' La Vida Imelda June 17–30. Directed by Ma-Yi Producing Artistic Director Ralph B. Peña, the solo show takes a look at the life of Imelda Marcos, the polarizing former First Lady of the Philippines.

One of the Philippines’ best-known storytellers, Celdran used charm and biting humor to offer audiences an insider perspective into Manila’s elite. “Carlos wore many hats: artist, activist, provocateur, tireless advocate for his beloved city, Manila,” says Peña. “He wore them interchangeably, often blurring their distinctions.”

Celdran died in 2019 while living self-exiled in Madrid, Spain, after the Philippines Supreme Court upheld a guilty verdict of insulting religion following a stunt inside Manila Cathedral in 2003.

Livin’ La Vida Imelda is written and performed by Celdran and features an appearance by Toti Manasan. The creative team includes set designer Nick Francone, costume designer Becky Bodurtha, lighting designer Yi Zhao, sound designer Fabian Obispo, projection designer Hannah Wasileski, and production stage manager Cristina Sison.

For more information and to access the stream, visit Ma-YiTheatre.org .

