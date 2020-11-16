Macbeth, Starring Patrick Stewart and Kate Fleetwood, Begins Streaming November 16

The Peabody-winning cinematic adaptation is based on the 2008 Broadway production of Shakespeare’s tragedy.

The Shows Must Go On! continues its weekly presentation of Shakespeare titles November 16 with the Peabody-winning film adaptation of Macbeth, starring Tony nominees Patrick Stewart and Kate Fleetwood. The movie is based on the 2007 West End and 2008 Broadway productions helmed by Rupert Goold.

Macbeth is available to stream on YouTube at 2 PM ET and will remain available through November 22.

Stewart leads in the title role while Fleetwood plays Lady Macbeth. Joining them are Michael Feast as Macduff, Martin Turner as Banquo, Scott Handy as Malcolm, Paul Shelley as Duncan, Suzanne Burden as Lady Macduff, and Christopher Patrick Nolan as The Porter.

Originating at the U.K.’s Chichester Festival Theatre, the play is taken out of its Scottish context to offer an allegory of war and the quest for power in the modern world.

The film’s creative team includes music by Adam Cork, cinematography by Sam McCurdy, editing by Trevor Waite, art Direction by James Hendy and James Wakefield, and costume design by Mike O'Neill.

Up next on The Shows Must Go On! is Shakespeare’s Sonnets (November 23), featuring Stewart, Fleetwood, Simon Callow, Fiona Shaw, David Tennant, Noma Dumezweni, Ruth Negga, Kim Cattrall, and many more reading all 153 of the Bard’s poems.