Maestra Music, MUSE, ASTEP Join Forces to Launch Get To Work Initiative

The new website will provide resources and action items geared toward creating a more equitable theatre industry.

Three prominent theatre industry organizations committed to equity and inclusion—Maestra Music, Musicians United for Social Equity, and Artists Striving to End Poverty—have launched Get To Work, an initiative focused on creating a more inclusive future for the theatre industry.

The Get To Work website, consisting of a collective of 19 community partners, operates on a two-part process for change: "Get Informed" and "Get Involved." The site will gather reports and statistics and provide action items for workers and fans to take part in industry change.

“As we prepare for the return of live theatre, it is overwhelming to think about the hurdles we need to overcome to create a more equitable and accessible industry, so much so that one doesn’t even know where to begin,” Get To Work Founders Georgia Stitt (Maestra Music), Mary-Mitchell Campbell (ASTEP), and Alvin Hough, Jr. (MUSE) said in a joint statement. “Within our own theatre community, many smaller organizations have taken the lead by creating programs and initiatives to tackle one problem at a time. Combined, these organizations are a force, and by aggregating these resources along with other educational tools, it is our hope that people will use GetToWork.org as a destination to jumpstart their activism and help ensure a better future for the theatre industry.”

The Get to Work initiative currently includes the following partner organizations:



A BroaderWay

Asian American Performers Action Coalition

Artists Striving to End Poverty

Black Theater Coalition

Black Theatre United

Broadway Advocacy Coalition

Broadway for Racial Justice

Broadway Women's Alliance

Creating in Color

The Dramatists Guild

Invest In Access

The Joy-Jackson Initiative

The Lillys

Maestra Music

Musicians United for Social Equity

Open Stage Project

Parent Artist Advocacy League

Ring of Keys

SheNYCArts

For more information, visit GetToWork.org.

