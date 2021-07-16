Magic Goes Wrong Sets Dates for West End Return

The Mischief production will now play the Apollo Theatre in London.

Dates have been set for the West End return of Magic Goes Wrong. The Mischief comedy will now begin performances October 21 at the Apollo Theatre instead of the previously announced Vaudeville Theatre.

The show follows a hapless gang of magicians as they stage an evening of grand illusion to raise cash for charity. Written by Penn Jillette, Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, Henry Shields, and Teller, the show is directed by Adam Meggido. Casting will be announced at a later date.

Serving on the creative team are set designer Will Bowen, costume designer Roberto Surace, lighting designer David Howe, sound designer Paul Groothuis, composer Steve Brown, movement director Ali James, associate director Hannah Sharkey, and video and projection designer Duncan McLean. Ben Hart is the magic consultant. The show is produced in the West End by Kenny Wax Ltd., Stage Presence Ltd., and Kevin McCollum.

Performances are currently scheduled through February 27, 2022.

Magic Goes Wrong begins its U.K. tour July 20 at the Curve in Leicester. The show premiered in the West End at the Vaudeville in December 2019. Mischief’s The Play Goes Wrong is currently playing at the Duchess Theatre and on a U.K. tour with Groan Ups also scheduled for a tour, beginning August 12.