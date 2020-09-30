Mahershala Ali, Angela Davis, More Join HBO’s Between the World and Me; Release Date Set

The adaptation is based on The Apollo staging of Ta-Nehisi Coates’ work, who also performs in the special.

Oscar winner Mahershala Ali, author Ta-Nehisi Coates, activist Angela Davis, and more have joined the cast of HBO’s adaptation of Coates’ Between the World and Me. The special will debut November 21 at 8 PM ET; check out a teaser trailer above.

Tip “T.I.” Harris, Mimi Jones, Ledisi, Greg Alverez Reid, Nate Smith, and Olivia Washington have also joined a previously announced lineup including Tony winners Phylicia Rashad, Courtney B. Vance, and Oprah Winfrey, and Oscar and Emmy nominee Angela Bassett. Rounding out the cast are Alicia Garza, Jharrel Jerome, Marc Bamuthi Joseph, Janet Mock, Jason Moran, Joe Morton, Wendell Pierce, Mj Rodriguez, Kendrick Sampson, Yara Shahidi, Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter, Pauletta Washington, Susan Kelechi Watson, and Michelle Wilson.

Published in 2015 and written as a long-form letter to Coates’ son, Between the World and Me examines what it means to be Black in America today.

The HBO presentation is inspired by The Apollo's 2018 staging of the work, combining elements of that production, including readings from the book, and will again be directed by Kamilah Forbes. In addition, the special incorporates documentary footage from the performers’ home lives, archival footage, and animation.

Between the World and Me is executive produced by Ta-Nehisi Coates, Susan Kelechi Watson, and Roger Ross Williams. Williams’ production company One Story Up produces.