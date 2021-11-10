Major Attaway, Kara Lindsay, Kissy Simmons, More Cast in Paper Mill's A Jolly Holiday: Celebrating Disney's Broadway Hits

toggle menu
toggle search form
Regional News   Major Attaway, Kara Lindsay, Kissy Simmons, More Cast in Paper Mill's A Jolly Holiday: Celebrating Disney's Broadway Hits
By Andrew Gans
Nov 10, 2021
 
Expect tunes from The Lion King, Mary Poppins, Aladdin, Newsies, Beauty and the Beast, and more.
Major Attaway, Kara Lindsay, and Kissy Simmons
Major Attaway, Kara Lindsay, and Kissy Simmons

A Jolly Holiday: Celebrating Disney's Broadway Hits, directed by Casey Hushion, will play New Jersey's Paper Mill Playhouse December 1–January 2, 2022, with an official opening December 5.

The cast will feature Major Attaway (Aladdin), Dan DeLuca (Newsies), Kara Lindsay (Newsies), Jarran Muse (Ain't Too Proud), Kissy Simmons (The Lion King), Cailen Fu (Mean Girls), and Dion Simmons Grier (Songs for a New World). In the holiday engagement, the Disney on Broadway performers will gather around the Christmas tree to reminisce and perform songs from The Lion King, Tarzan, Mary Poppins, Aladdin, Hercules, The Little Mermaid, Newsies, Beauty and the Beast, Aida, High School Musical, and Frozen.

A Jolly Holiday features a book by Sandy Rustin, choreography by Kenny Ingram, music supervision, orchestrations, and additional arrangements by Jim Abbott, and music direction by Geoffrey Ko, who will also conduct.

The production will also have scenic design by Kelly James Tighe, costume design by Sarita P. Fellows, lighting design by Charlie Morrison, and sound design by Matt Kraus. Kristin Newhouse is the production stage manager.

The season will continue in 2022 with productions of Clue, the world premiere of The Wanderer, and Sister Act. Paper Mill currently requires proof of vaccination for all artists, staff, and audiences over 12 as well as face masks for staff and audiences in the theatre.

21 Magical Moments from Disney’s Broadway Productions

21 Magical Moments from Disney’s Broadway Productions

In honor of Hercules, take a look back through the shows Disney has brought to life on the Broadway stage.

21 PHOTOS
Susan Egan and Terrence Mann in Beauty and the Beast.
Susan Egan and Terrence Mann in Beauty and the Beast Joan Marcus
Terrence Mann and Susan Egan in the original Broadway cast of Beauty and the Beast
Terrence Mann and Susan Egan in Beauty and the Beast Joan Marcus
A scene from The Lion King.
A scene from The Lion King Joan Marcus
<i>The Lion King</i>
The Lion King Joan Marcus
Adam Pascal and Heather Headley in <i>Aida</i>
Adam Pascal and Heather Headley in Aida Joan Marcus
A scene from Aida.
A scene from Aida Joan Marcus
Ashley Brown, Katherine Leigh Doherty, Alexander Scheitinger and Gavin Lee lead the ensemble in <i>Mary Poppins</i>.
Ashley Brown, Katherine Leigh Doherty, Alexander Scheitinger and Gavin Lee lead the ensemble in Mary Poppins Joan Marcus
Ashley Brown, Alexander Scheitinger, Katherine Leigh Doherty, and Gavin Lee
Ashley Brown, Alexander Scheitinger, Katherine Leigh Doherty, and Gavin Lee in Mary Poppins Joan Marcus
Jenn Gambatese and Josh Strickland in Tarzan
Jenn Gambatese and Josh Strickland in Tarzan Joan Marcus
Jenn Gambatese and Josh Strickland in Tarzan.
Jenn Gambatese and Josh Strickland in Tarzan Joan Marcus
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2021 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.