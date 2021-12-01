Major Attaway, Kara Lindsay, Kissy Simmons, More Star in Paper Mill's A Jolly Holiday: Celebrating Disney's Broadway Hits

Expect tunes from The Lion King, Mary Poppins, Aladdin, Newsies, Beauty and the Beast, and more.

A Jolly Holiday: Celebrating Disney's Broadway Hits, directed by Casey Hushion, plays New Jersey's Paper Mill Playhouse December 1–January 2, 2022, with an official opening December 5.

The cast features Major Attaway (Aladdin), Dan DeLuca (Newsies), Kara Lindsay (Newsies), Jarran Muse (Ain't Too Proud), Kissy Simmons (The Lion King), Bronwyn Taboon (Frozen), and Dion Simmons Grier (Songs for a New World). In the holiday engagement, the Disney on Broadway performers gather around the Christmas tree to reminisce and perform songs from The Lion King, Tarzan, Mary Poppins, Aladdin, Hercules, The Little Mermaid, Newsies, Beauty and the Beast, Aida, High School Musical, and Frozen.

A Jolly Holiday features a book by Sandy Rustin, choreography by Kenny Ingram, music supervision, orchestrations, and additional arrangements by Jim Abbott, and music direction by Geoffrey Ko, who also conducts.

The production also has scenic design by Kelly James Tighe, costume design by Sarita P. Fellows, lighting design by Charlie Morrison, and sound design by Matt Kraus. Kristin Newhouse is the production stage manager.

The season will continue in 2022 with productions of Clue, the world premiere of The Wanderer, and Sister Act. Paper Mill currently requires proof of vaccination for all artists, staff, and audiences over 12 as well as face masks for staff and audiences in the theatre.

