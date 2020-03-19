Make a Mouth-Watering Quarantine Brunch With Rock of Ages’ Matt Ban

The stage alum makes a corned beef hash using leftovers and fresh potatoes, garlic, and onion.

Rock of Ages star Matt Ban got creative after St. Patrick's Day, making a corned beef hash “quarantine brunch” with leftovers and a few fresh ingredients. Check out the star making the delicious recipe above and read the instructions below.

Ban starred as Dennis in the ‘80s power band jukebox musical, which until the COVID-19 theatre shutdown was playing at New World Stages Off-Broadway. The performer also played the role on Broadway in 2014, and has appeared in productions like the Monty Python’s Spamalot national tour as Sir Bedevere/King Arthur and Surflight Theatre’s Little Shop of Horrors as The Dentist

To make the hash, the Broadway alum says you need the following: leftover corned beef and cabbage, along with fresh potatoes, garlic, onions, eggs, and some chopped herbs like rosemary or thyme.

Start by cooking the potatoes (hot tip: avoid boiling by chopping the spuds, drizzle with olive oil and pop in the microwave for 30 seconds at a time until they’re fork tender). Cook down the onions until translucent in a frying pan with olive oil or butter, then add the garlic for aromatics. Then, add the potatoes, corned beef leftovers, herbs to the pan and cook until heated through. In a separate pan, cook four eggs over easy.

To serve, place the egg on top of a scoop of hash on a plate next to buttered Irish soda bread and voilà! Your quarantine brunch is ready.

