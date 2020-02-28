Make-up Tutorial: How to Cover up a Tattoo for the Stage

By Roberto Araujo
Feb 28, 2020
 
Watch make-up artist Kyle Krueger break down this disappearing-act technique.

As much as you love your tattoos, personal ink may not always fit the ethos of a character. But make-up artists have a solution for that. In the video above, make-up artist Kyle Krueger demonstrates the key to covering up any tattoo (black or color) for the stage.

The key is to use opposing colors to neutralize the ink. If your tattoo is black or blue, dab coral or red make-up over it. Consult a color wheel to literally check with colors are opposite. When the colors “mix”, they nuetralize. Then, simply layer with skintone make-up. Watch the complete two-minute video to see how.

Kyle Krueger and Danny Marin
Kyle Krueger and Danny Marin Roberto Araujo

Krueger is a make-up artist who work has been seen on Broadway as well as film and television. Krueger is currently the video producer for Alcone Company.

Danny Marin
Danny Marin Roberto Araujo
