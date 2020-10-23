Makeup Tutorial: Learn How to Create Hocus Pocus-Themed Makeup for Halloween

Watch Jay Armstrong Johnson transform into Winifred along with her two sisters.

Ahead of the premiere of I Put A Spell On You: The Sanderson Sisters Break The Internet October 29, makeup artist Kyle Krueger (of Alcone Company) breaks down the witches' makeup. Jay Armstrong Johnson returns for the fifth year as Winifred, along with Allison Robinson and Amanda Williams Ware, joining him as sisters Sarah and Mary, respectively. Learn how the makeup is pieced together in the video above.

The concert was inspired by the cult favorite Halloween film Hocus Pocus, and this year it has evolved into a cinematic experience. The free stream, set for 8 PM ET, will rally for donations to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. The film was shot on location around New York City as well as Saratoga Springs, New York, under COVID-19 protocols.

Guests include Nick Rashad Burroughs, Drew Gehling, J. Harrison Ghee, Todrick Hall, Robyn Hurder, Julia Mattison, Eva Noblezada, Ahmad Simmons, and Will Swenson, as well as drag stars Bob The Drag Queen, Kizha Carr, Marti Gould Cummings, Peachez, and Alexis Michelle.

Rounding out the company are Skizzo Arnedillo Arteaga, Brittany Bohn, Hayden Clifton, Tyler Eisenreich, Taurean Everett, AllisonGriffith, Gabriel Hyman, Karma Jenkins, Erin Kei, Sarah Kleist, Kourtni Lind-Watson, Danny Marin, Ilda Mason, Jennifer Reed, Alanna Saunders, Claire Saunders, Heath Saunders, Cassy Surianello, and Michael Sylvester.

Johnson and Simmons co-direct, with the latter also choreographing. The creative team for the filmed presentation also includes music director Emily Marshall, music producer Will Van Dyke, costume designer DW (with additional costumes by Brian Hemesath), wigs and hair designer Bobbie Cliffton Zlotnik, lighting designer Rocky Noel, makeup leader Krueger, line producer Katie Rosin of Kampfire Films, and prop designer Alec Addalia. Roberto Araujo, Ling Mai and Juan Roque serve as directors of photography. Dancers were cast by Jason Styres.

The event, produced by Johnson with and Con Limón Productions, will stream at BroadwayCares.org. While the stream is free, VIP packages come with perks including pre- and post-show virtual cocktail parties, merchandise, and more.