Mamie Parris, Mauricio Martínez, Diane Phelan, More Will Star in Goodspeed Musicals' A Grand Night For Singing

By Talaura Harms
Sep 01, 2021
 
The Rodgers and Hammerstein revue begins September 24.
Casting has been announced for Goodspeed Musicals' A Grand Night for Singing: A Celebration of Rodgers & Hammerstein, which will celebrate the return of in-person audiences to the Connecticut opera house. As previously announced, the show begins September 24, with Goodspeed hosting its 20th annual gala on the first night of the revue.

Jasmine Forsberg, Mauricio Martínez (On Your Feet!), Jesse Nager (Motown the Musical), Mamie Parris (Cats), and Diane Phelan (The King and I) will star in the revue that features over 30 tunes from the Golden Age writing team's musicals including Oklahoma!, South Pacific, The Sound of Music, Carousel, The King and I, Cinderella and more. Rob Ruggiero (Looped) directs with choreography by Lainie Sakakura (The King and I, Fosse).

The show was originally conceived by Broadway director Walter Bobbie, featuring the music of Richard Rodgers and lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II. Musical arrangements are by Fred Wells and orchestrations by Michael Gibson and Jonathan Tunick. Music direction for the Goodspeed production will be by Resident Music Director Adam Souza.

Scenic design is by Brian Prather, with costume design by Alejo Vietti, lighting design by Alan C. Edwards, and sound design by Goodspeed’s Jay Hilton.

The production runs through November 28. For ticketing and COVID-19 requirements, visit Goodspeed.org.

