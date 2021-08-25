Mamma Mia! Reopens in London August 25

London News   Mamma Mia! Reopens in London August 25
By Andrew Gans
Aug 25, 2021
Performances of the international hit musical resume at the Novello Theatre.
Mazz Murray in<i> Mamma Mia!</i>
Mazz Murray in Mamma Mia! Brinkhoff and Mogenburg

The international hit musical Mamma Mia! resumes performances August 25 at the Novello Theatre following the pandemic that shuttered theatres worldwide.

Returning to the cast are Mazz Murray as Donna, Richard Trinder as Sam, Neil Moors as Harry, Stephen Beckett as Bill, and Sophie Matthew as Lisa. They are joined by Josie Benson (In the Heights) as Tanya, Gemma Goggin (Doctor Faustus) as Rosie, Emma Mullen (Shetland) as Sophie, Jack Danson as Sky, Tegan Bannister (Les Misérables) as Ali, Michael Nelson (Mamma Mia!) as Eddie, and Alexandros Beshonges as Pepper, with Natalie Langston playing the role of Donna at certain performances.

Also new to the cast are Gemma Atkins, Chloe-Jo Byrnes, Nicole Carlisle, Angus Good, Natalie Jayne Hall, James Humpleman, Morgan Jackson, George Olney, Kyle Turner, and Alex Woodward, who join Natasha Agnew, Chloe Ames, Frankie Jones, Lauren Hampton, Grace Moorhouse, Jodie Nolan, Dan O’Brien, Michael Storrs, Michael Tyler, and Simon Willmont in the ensemble.

With music and lyrics by Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus (of ABBA fame), Mamma Mia! is written by Catherine Johnson, directed by Phyllida Lloyd, and choreographed by Anthony Van Laast.

Mamma Mia! originally opened in London at the Prince Edward Theatre April 6, 1999, before transferring to the Prince of Wales Theatre in 2004, and then to the Novello Theatre in 2012.

The production is designed by Mark Thompson, with lighting design by Howard Harrison, sound design by Andrew Bruce and Bobby Aitken, and musical supervision, additional material, and arrangements by Martin Koch. Mamma Mia! is produced by Craymer, Richard East, and Björn Ulvaeus for Littlestar in association with Universal.

(Updated August 25, 2021)

