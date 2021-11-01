Mandy Greenfield Resigns From Williamstown Theatre Festival

Jenny Gersten will step in as interim artistic director through the 2022 season.

Mandy Greenfield has resigned from her position as artistic director of Williamstown Theatre Festival. Jenny Gersten—who served as artistic director from 2010–2014—will step into the role of interim artistic director beginning immediately and through the 2022 season.

Greenfield's resignation comes not long after complaints and allegations of an unsafe and toxic work environment, outlined in an eight-page letter from festival staffers and interns sent to festival leadership in February, were reported in The Los Angeles Times.

"The opportunity to come back to Williamstown is a genuine honor and, I believe, the right challenge for me at this time in my career," said Gersten in a statement. "This is such a meaningful opportunity to address some of the valuable and honest feedback already received from the Festival's staff, artists, and the broader Williamstown community, and to continue to listen and absorb. I look forward to being part of the ongoing evolution at Williamstown Theatre Festival, and working with the board, staff and community to imagine a paradigm shift which fosters values to make the theatre a thriving home for artists and audiences for many years to come."

Gersten is currently a producer at New York City Center and a line producer for the upcoming Broadway remount of Beetlejuice.

The Williamstown Theatre Festival board of directors will soon launch a nationwide search for a permanent artistic director.