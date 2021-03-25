Mandy Moore, Beth Leavel, Shahadi Wright Joseph, and More Set for Period Piece

Over 60 playwrights and performers come together to create three one-night-only programs about "that time of the month."

Conceived by playwright Susan Cinoman, Period Piece has gathered a line-up of Broadway stars and award-winning writers to create the series aimed at destigmatizing menstrual cycles. The event consists of three unique, one-night-only programs, featuring 12 different monologues performed by 12 different actors. Period Piece premieres April 12, followed by performances on April 19 and 26. Karen Carpenter (Love, Loss & What I Wore) directs.

A portion of the proceeds from Period Piece will benefit I Support the Girls, an international organization supporting all genders, providing period products and bras to homeless and those in need.

“More than half of the people in the world experience periods, yet they’re still taboo to talk about,” Tony Award-winning producer Tracey Knight Narang said. “It was incredibly important to us to compile a group of actors and playwrights with diverse experiences with menstruation. Not only are these stories funny, heartbreaking, and eye opening, but my partners and I are hopeful that they’ll also help to destigmatize menstruation. I’m thrilled to be partnered with I Support the Girls so we can raise much needed funds, and awareness of period poverty.”

Performers, ranging from Tony Award winners and nominees to emerging film and television stars, include Geneva Carr, Carmen Carrera, Maddie Corman, Sara Chase, Nicole Lynn Evans, Quinn Fontaine, Judy Gold, Julie Halston, Jessica Hecht, Cady Huffman, Shahadi Wright Joseph, Mia Katigbak, Carissa Kosta, Beth Leavel, Bianca Marroquin, Isabelle McCalla, AJ Michalka, Mirirai, Mandy Moore, Kellie Overbey, Lauren Patten, Stacey Sargeant, Futaba Shioda, Destry Spielberg, DeLanna Studi, Agneeta Thacker, Julie White, and Kristina Wong.

Participating playwrights include Nayna Agrawal, Christina Anderson, Ngozi Anyanwu, Debra Barsha, Bekah Brunstetter, Diana Burbano, Susan Cinoman, Lisa D’Amour, Cheryl Davis, Nicole Lynn Evans, Quinn Fontaine, Zoila Galeano, Emma Goldman-Sherman, Kirsten Greenidge, Lauren Gunderson, Tina Howe, Jaime Jarrett, Lally Katz, Wendy MacLeod, Cassandra Medley, Eliana Pipes, Carole Real, Theresa Rebeck, Jacquelyn Reingold, Maria Elena Rodriguez, Elaine Romero, Sarah Ruhl, Sharon Soboil, Destry Spielberg, DeLanna Studi, Caridad Svich, Ruth Tang, Else Went, Kit Yan, and Rhiana Yazzie.

The presentation will also include animations by Emily Rawson, costume design by Vanessa Leuck, sound design by Twi McCallum, and gender consultation by Josephine Kearns. The event is produced by Narang and Terry Nardozzi.

Each performance will stream April 12, April 19, and April 26 at 8 pm ET via the virtual streaming platform Stellar. For more information and ticketing, visit PeriodPiecePlay.com.