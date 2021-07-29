Mandy Patinkin and Bernadette Peters Join Sunday in the Park With George Digital Panel

The event celebrates James Lapine’s new book Putting It Together, out August 3.

Sunday in the Park With George original Broadway cast members Mandy Patinkin and Bernadette Peters have joined the Town Hall digital conversation being held in honor of James Lapine’s new book Putting It Together: How Stephen Sondheim and I Created Sunday In The Park With George. The panel is set for August 3 at 7 PM ET, the same day the book is released.

As previously announced , Lapine and Sondheim will also appear during the event with two-time Tony winner Christine Baranski moderating. Baranski appeared in the original Off-Broadway production of Sunday in the Park With George at Playwrights Horizons.

Putting It Together depicts the two-year journey of getting the musical to Broadway, which began with a meeting between the theatrical creators Lapine and Sondeim. As they sought inspiration, they stumbled upon Georges Seurat’s 1884 painting A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte.

For tickets to the virtual event, click here.

