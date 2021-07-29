Mandy Patinkin and Bernadette Peters Join Sunday in the Park With George Digital Panel

As previously announced, Lapine and Sondheim will also appear during the event with two-time Tony winner Christine Baranski moderating. Baranski appeared in the original Off-Broadway production of Sunday in the Park With George at Playwrights Horizons.
Putting It Together depicts the two-year journey of getting the musical to Broadway, which began with a meeting between the theatrical creators Lapine and Sondeim. As they sought inspiration, they stumbled upon Georges Seurat’s 1884 painting A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte.