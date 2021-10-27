Manhattan Theatre Club Announces New Slate of Commissions and New Development Lab

Commissioned playwrights include Martyna Majok, Qui Nguyen, Aleshea Harris, Will Arbery, and Simon Stephens.

Get ready for a whole slew of new American plays. Manhattan Theatre Club has announced a new slate of playwright commissions through a new partnership with the Edgerton Foundation, as well as through ongoing partnerships with Bobbie Olsen and other donors. In addition to the several new commissions, the theatre company has created a new work development lab for year-round support of works-in-progress.

The Edgerton Foundation New Play Commissions will support original plays and musicals by established American artists that embody the full potential of great live theatre. The inaugural recipients: are Heather Christian (Animal Wisdom), Joshua Harmon (Bad Jews), Aleshea Harris (What to Send Up When It Goes Down), James Ijames (White), and Whitney White (Macbeth in Stride), as well as Pulitzer winner Martyna Majok (Cost of Living) in a co-commission with the Almeida Theatre and Qui Nguyen (Vietgone) in a co-commission with the Geffen Playhouse.

MTC has awarded commissions to five additional writers through the Bobbie Olsen Play Commission program, which is funded by an endowment from the eponymous former MTC board member. Recipients include Will Arbery (Heroes of the Fourth Turning), Khiyon Hursey (Eastbound), Tony winner Simon Stephens (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time), Sanaz Toossi (Wish You Were Here), and Alexis Zegerman (The Fever Syndrome). Playwrights Eboni Booth (Paris) and Dave Harris (Tambo and Bones) were also awarded commissions through additional funders.

This season will also mark the beginning of Groundworks Lab, a year-round initiative that supports works-in-progress through artist-driven workshops. Inaugural artists include Cristina Angeles and a.k. payne, York Walker, and, in association with Ma-Yi Theater Company, Daniel K. Isaac and Ralph B. Peña.

MTC previously announced a new roster of commissions through its partnership with the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation, awarded to J. Nicole Brooks, Diane Exavier, Franky D. Gonzalez, Charlie Oh, Kristin Slaney, and Else Went.