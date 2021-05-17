Manhattan Theatre Club Production of Ruben Santiago-Hudson’s Lackawanna Blues Sets Broadway Dates

The company has also announced dates for the Off-Broadway premiere of Simon Stephens' Morning Sun, starring Edie Falco, Blair Brown, and Marin Ireland.

As part of its 2021–2022 season, Manhattan Theatre Club brings Ruben Santiago-Hudson’s Lackawanna Blues to Broadway for the first time this fall. Tony winner Santiago-Hudson, as previously announced, will direct and star in his solo show, which is now scheduled to begin previews September 14 prior to an official opening September 28 the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.

Santiago-Hudson's solo play, set in a 1950s boarding house outside Buffalo, celebrates the strong, big-hearted woman who raised him: Miss Rachel. The production features original music by Bill Sims, Jr. performed on stage by Grammy-nominated blues guitarist Junior Mack.

Off-Broadway, the company will present the world premiere of Tony winner Simon Stephens' Morning Sun beginning October 12 prior to an official opening November 3 at New York City Center–Stage I. Directed by Drama Desk winner Lila Neugebauer, the cast features Tony winner Blair Brown, four-time Emmy winner Edie Falco, and Tony nominee Marin Ireland. Set in Greenwich Village a generation or so ago, 50 years pass as one woman's life is revealed in all its complexity, mystery, and possibility.

The forthcoming season will also include the Broadway premiere of Skeleton Crew, written by Tony nominee Dominique Morisseau and directed by Tony winner Santiago-Hudson at the Samuel J. Friedman; and the world premiere of Prayer For The French Republic, written by Drama Desk winner Joshua Harmon and directed by Tony winner David Cromer, Off-Broadway at New York City Center – Stage I, both in winter 2022.

In spring 2022, audiences can expect the Broadway premiere at the Friedman of the Pulitzer Prize-winning How I Learned to Drive, which will reunite much of the creative team and cast from the Off-Broadway production in 1997 and is written by Paula Vogel, directed by Drama Desk winner Mark Brokaw, and stars Tony winner Mary-Louise Parker, Tony nominee David Morse, Johanna Day, Alyssa May Gold, and Chris Myers; and the American premiere of Golden Shield, written by Anchuli Felicia King and directed by Obie winner Danya Taymor, at New York City Center–Stage I.

Dates for these productions will be announced at a later time.

Tickets for Lackawanna Blues will go on sale to American Express Card members July 27 before being available to the general public starting August 10. Tickets for Morning Sun are on sale to the general public beginning September 7. The box offices are closed until further notice.