Manhattan Theatre Club Will Present Broadway Bow of Ruben Santiago-Hudson’s Lackawanna Blues

The company has also set new dates for How I Learned to Drive with Mary-Louise Parker and David Morse.

As part of its 2021–2022 season, Manhattan Theatre Club is bringing Ruben Santiago-Hudson’s Lackawanna Blues to Broadway for the first time. Tony winner Santiago-Hudson will direct and star in the solo show, which aims to debut in fall 2021 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre, with new, original music by Bill Sims, Jr.

Following its initial delay due to the coronavirus pandemic and continued postponement following the Broadway shutdown's extension to June 2021 , MTC has also set new dates for Paul Vogel’s How I Learned to Drive, reuniting much of the creative team and cast from the Off-Broadway production in 1997. Directed by Mark Brokaw, MTC hopes to begin performances in spring 2022 at the Friedman, with Tony winner Mary-Louise Parker, Tony nominee David Morse, Johanna Day, Alyssa May Gold, and Chris Myers all still attached to the project.

Off-Broadway at New York City Center Stage I, MTC plans to present the world premiere of Morning Sun, written by Simon Stephens (Heisenberg) and directed by Lila Neugebauer (The Waverly Gallery), starring Tony nominee and Emmy winner Edie Falco, Tony winner Blair Brown, and Tony nominee Marin Ireland in fall 2021. The American premiere of Golden Shield, written by Anchuli Felicia King (White Pearl) and directed by Danya Taymor (Heroes of the Fourth Turning), is also planned for the 2021–2022 season.

Exact performance schedules for these four productions, as well as two additional shows, will be announced at a later date.

