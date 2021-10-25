Manhattan Theatre Club's Morning Sun Extends Off-Broadway Run

Edie Falco, Blair Brown, and Marin Ireland star in the world premiere by Tony winner Simon Stephens.

The current Off-Broadway run Simon Stephens' Morning Sun has extended its Manhattan Theatre Club limited engagement. Performances will now run through December 19 at New York City Center - Stage I (instead of December 5). The world-premiere production, currently in previews, will open officially November 3.

Tony winner Blair Brown (Copenhagen, The Minutes), four-time Emmy winner and Tony nominee Edie Falco (Side Man, The House of Blue Leaves), and Tony nominee Marin Ireland (Reasons To Be Pretty) star in the play, about the complexity and mystery of one woman's life in Greenwich Village as 50 years pass. Lila Neugebauer (The Waverly Gallery) directs.

The production features scenic design by dots, costume design by Kaye Voyce, lighting design by Lap Chi Chu, and sound design by Lee Kinney and Daniel Kluger, with original music by Kluger. Laura Smith serves as production stage manager.

Stephens' previous works include the 2015 Best Play Tony winner The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time and Sea Wall/A Life. Morning Sun was commissioned by MTC through the Bank of America New Play Program.