Manhattan Theatre Club's Morning Sun Opens Off-Broadway November 3

Edie Falco, Blair Brown, and Marin Ireland star in the world premiere by Tony winner Simon Stephens.

The world premiere production of Simon Stephens' Morning Sun officially opens November 3 at New York City Center - Stage I. The Manhattan Theatre Club production began previews October 12 and recently added two weeks of performances to the limited engagement. The play runs Off-Broadway through December 19.

Tony winner Blair Brown (Copenhagen, The Minutes), four-time Emmy winner and Tony nominee Edie Falco (Side Man, The House of Blue Leaves), and Tony nominee Marin Ireland (Reasons To Be Pretty) star in the play, about the complexity and mystery of one woman's life in Greenwich Village as 50 years pass. Lila Neugebauer (The Waverly Gallery) directs. Check out scenes from the play in the video below.

The production features scenic design by dots, costume design by Kaye Voyce, lighting design by Lap Chi Chu, and sound design by Lee Kinney and Daniel Kluger, with original music by Kluger. Laura Smith serves as production stage manager.

Stephens' previous works include the 2015 Best Play Tony winner The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time and Sea Wall/A Life. Morning Sun was commissioned by MTC through the Bank of America New Play Program.



