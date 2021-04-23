Manu Narayan, Brian Charles Rooney, Thom Sesma, More Star in Clu-eth at Radial Park Beginning April 23

The premiere of the unauthorized parody launches Resounding's outdoor festival of immersive audio plays, also available via simulcast.

The world premiere of the unauthorized parody Clu-eth launches Resounding's outdoor festival of in-person immersive audio plays at NYC's Radial Park. Performances are April 23–24 at 8 PM ET.

Leading the cast are Manu Narayan (Bombay Dreams) as Goodman, Brian Charles Rooney (The Threepenny Opera) as Lady Larkspur, and Thom Sesma (The Times They Are A-Changin’) as Lord Colonel Daffodil with Jordan Kai Burnett (Magic Mike Live!) as Mistress Poppy, Victoria Huston-Elem (Finding Neverland national tour) as Amee, Jillian Louis (It Shoulda Been You) as Lady Lily, Christian Elan Ortiz (West Side Story) as three victims, Dick Terhune (Dracula) as Doctor Pansy, and Stuart Williams (The Plot Against America) as Master Ivy.

Resounding creative director Steve Wargo, who also directs, wrote the parody of the cult classic screenplay in iambic pentameter. The play resets the story to 1606 England and is written as though Shakespeare had originally penned the film.

Wargo says, “Creating this parody was such a joy during the darkest days of the pandemic. It is utterly silly, but also technically precise. I think we all need a really good belly-laugh right about now, and this nonsense promises to deliver exactly that.”

The production, with sound design by Andy Evan Cohen, is performed before both an in-person audience and via audio simulcast as part of a month-long residency at the theatrical drive-in experience Radial Park.

For tickets visit Resounding.Live/Clu-eth.



(Updated April 23, 2021)