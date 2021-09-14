Manu Narayan Joins Cast of Gender-Swapped Broadway Revival of Company

By Ryan McPhee
Sep 14, 2021
Buy Tickets to Company
 
The stage veteran will play Theo, played prior to the coronavirus shutdown by Kyle Dean Massey.
Manu Narayan Joseph Marzullo/WENN

After starring in Merrily We Roll Along Off-Broadway in 2019, Manu Narayan will return to Stephen Sondheim-George Furth repertoire with the Broadway revival of Company. He'll take on the role of Theo when the production resumes November 15. As previously announced, opening night is set for December 9 at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre.

In the few performances that the Marianne Elliott-helmed staging played in 2020 prior to the coronavirus shutdown, Theo (renamed from Kathy for the gender-swapped staging) was played by Kyle Dean Massey, who has departed the production.

Katrina Lenk and Marianne Elliott Jenny Anderson

READ: Broadway Will Require COVID Vaccines for Audiences

Tony winners Katrina Lenk and Patti LuPone, who star as Bobbie and Joanne, respectively, will also be joined by returning cast members Matt Doyle as Jamie, Tony nominee Christopher Fitzgerald as David, Tony nominee Christopher Sieber as Harry, Tony nominee Jennifer Simard as Sarah, Terence Archie as Larry, Etai Benson as Paul, Nikki Renée Daniels as Jenny, Claybourne Elder as Andy, Greg Hildreth as Peter, Rashidra Scott as Susan, and Bobby Conte as P.J.

Rounding out the cast are Kathryn Allison, Britney Coleman, Jacob Dickey, Javier Ignacio, Anisha Nagarajan, Nicholas Rodriguez, Heath Saunders, Tally Sessions, and Matt Wall.

In addition to Merrily We Roll Along, Narayan's stage credits include Gettin' the Band Back Together, My Fair Lady, and Bombay Dreams.

The production, which heads to New York after playing London's West End, also features choreography by Liam Steel, sets and costumes by Bunny Christie, lighting by Neil Austin, sound design by Ian Dickinson of Autograph, and illusions by Chris Fisher. Joel Fram serves as music supervisor and director, with orchestrations by David Cullen and dance arrangements by Sam Davis. Casting is by Cindy Tolan.

The crowd after Company's first performance at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre in 2020 Jenny Anderson
Jennifer Simard Jenny Anderson
Kyle Dean Massey Jenny Anderson
Terence Archie Jenny Anderson
Signed Company playbills Jenny Anderson
Christopher Sieber Jenny Anderson
Nikki Renée Daniels Jenny Anderson
Claybourne Elder
Claybourne Elder Jenny Anderson
Bobby Conte Thornton Jenny Anderson
Greg Hildreth Jenny Anderson
