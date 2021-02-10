Marc delaCruz, Ruthie Ann Miles, More Join Unremarkable! Digital Variety Show

Industry News   Marc delaCruz, Ruthie Ann Miles, More Join Unremarkable! Digital Variety Show
By Dan Meyer
Feb 10, 2021
 
The evening is led by queer Asian-American musical theatre writing team Melissa Li and Kit Yan.
Ruthie Ann Miles and Marc delaCruz
Tony winner Ruthie Ann Miles, Marc delaCruz, Stephanie Hsu, and more Broadway alums have joined the lineup for Unremarkable! March 7. The digital variety show, created by queer Asian-American musical theatre writing team Melissa Li and Kit Yan, begins at 8 PM ET.

In Unremarkable!, Li and Yan walk audiences through an evening of tour stories, hit songs from their musicals, and even a cooking class. “We're really excited to be reuniting with brilliant director Jesca Prudencio to bring you this completely forgettable, entirely ‘unremarkable’ evening of music featuring an amazing cast much more talented than us,” says the pair.

Kit Yan and Melissa Li Valerie Caviness Photography

Li and Yan are creators of the musicals Interstate, which won Best Lyrics' at the 2018 New York Musical Festival, and Miss Step. They are 2019 Dramatists Guild Foundation Fellows, MacDowell Colony Fellows, Lincoln Center Writers-in-Residence, and 2019–2020 Musical Theater Factory Makers.

Rounding out the cast for Unremarkable! are Kuhoo Verma, Julia Abueva, Shannon Tyo, Gianna Yanelli, Sis, Futaba Shioda, Rose Van Dyne, Zeniba Now, and Khaila Wilcoxon.

The creative team for the event, presented by Musical Theatre Factory, also features music director Cynthia Meng, sound mixer Jay Eigenmann, and video editor Andrew Young.

Click here for more information and tickets.

