Marc delaCruz, Ruthie Ann Miles, More Set for Zoom Reading of New 10-Minute Musical May Day

NewYorkRep commissioned the piece from Melissa Li and Kit Yan, co-creators of the musical Interstate.

NewYorkRep will present a Zoom reading of May Day, a new 10-minute musical by Melissa Li and Kit Yan, co-creators of the NYMF and NAMT favorite Interstate. The presentation will take place August 13 at 6 PM ET.

The reading will feature Tony winner Ruthie Ann Miles (The King and I), Marc delaCruz (Hamilton), Hennessy (Ampersand), and Catherine Ricafort (SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical).

NewYorkRep Producing Artistic Director Markus Potter directs, with Justin Hsu serving as stage manager.

Inspired by real events that took place in 2018, May Day follows Wind, a non-binary nerd, who has just reconnected with an old high school friend when they receive a terrifying alert: a missile will strike Honolulu in 10 minutes. When they meet up with Wind's grandpa Wally, they are faced with an important choice. Will they run away or stay in place?

To attend the Zoom reading, email gm@newyorkrep.org to receive the link in advance.

May Day is presented as part of the Play at Home project, which commissions new works that all clock-in under 10 minutes. It then makes the scripts available, free of charge, for participants to download and stage from the socially distant-safety of their homes. Visit PlayAtHome.org.