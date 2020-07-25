Marc delaCruz, Ryan Spahn, Sharon Washington, More Read Shaw's Misalliance on Stars in the House July 25

The live stream benefits The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, presents a reading of Bernard Shaw's Misalliance July 25 at 2 PM.

The reading, narrated and directed by Gingold Theatrical Group Artistic Director David Staller, features Marc delaCruz, Dan Domingues, Midori Francis, Peter Francis James, Teresa Avia Lim, Jamie Sanders, Thom Sesma, Ryan Spahn, and Sharon Washington. The stream will be available for viewing in the video above.

The reading is the latest presentation of the Plays in the House spinoff series. Director-writer Peter Flynn serves as the online reading coordinator. The stream will be available for limited viewing following the live stream.

“Keeping a creative link to our community has never seemed more urgently vital, so we’re thrilled to have the opportunity to partner once more with Seth and James at Plays in the House! Misalliance has been one of our most requested comedies and, with this cast, it’s sure to be sheer joy,” said Staller in a statement.

Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

New shows—streaming Monday–Saturday at 8 PM ET with afternoon shows Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday at 2 PM—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director. Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit ActorsFund.org/Donate. To donate to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, visit NAACPLDF.org.



(Updated July 25, 2020)