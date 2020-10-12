Marc Elliot, Tyrone Huntley, Lucie Jones, Jenna Russell to Headline Streaming Production of [title of show]

The meta musical will be filmed at the London Coliseum in a production directed by Josh Seymour.

Four West End veterans will star in a filmed version of the cult favorite musical [title of show], staged in the chorus rehearsal room of the London Coliseum. The production will feature Marc Elliot (City of Angels) as Jeff, Olivier nominee Tyrone Huntley (Jesus Christ Superstar) as Hunter, Lucie Jones (Waitress) as Heidi, and Olivier winner and Tony nominee Jenna Russell (Sunday in the Park With George) as Susan.

Josh Seymour will direct, with Ben Ferguson taking on the role of onstage music director Larry.

The show, the result of two guys (composer Jeff Bowen and book writer Hunter Bell) writing a musical about two guys writing a musical about two guys writing a musical, will be available to stream November 12–14. Tickets are now on sale at LondonColiseum.org.

The venue produces alongside Lambert Jackson Productions, which was also behind the recent virtual presentations of The Last Five Years and Songs for a New World. The latter recently became the first musical to play the West End since the coronavirus-caused shutdown, taking the stage at the London Palladium October 11.

