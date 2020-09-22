Marc Kudisch, Vincent Rodriguez III, More to Lead Virtual Reading of New Play Exploring the Creation of West Side Story

By Ryan McPhee
Sep 22, 2020
 
Something’s Coming will launch the New Works Virtual Festival, benefiting The Actors Fund, October 25.
Stephen Sondheim, Arthur Laurents, Hal Prince, Robert Griffith, Leonard Bernstein, and Jerome Robbins Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts

Tony Award nominee Marc Kudisch will play Leonard Bernstein in a virtual reading of Something’s Coming, a new play by Ezra Brain and J Andrew Norris that explores the creation of West Side Story.

The presentation will take place October 25, marking the launch of the New Works Virtual Festival. The cast also includes Vincent Rodriguez III as Hal Prince, Adam B. Shapiro as Stephen Sondheim, Robert Torti as Arthur Laurents, and Ted Louis Levy as Jerome Robbins.

Digital readings of 19 additional titles will take place through October 31 as part of the event. Among the myriad stage veterans taking part in titles to be announced are Krystina Alabado, Miguel Cervantis, Kevin Chamberlin, Bryan Terrell Clark, Eddie Cooper, Carmen Cusack, Eden Espinosa, Santino Fontana, Eva Noblezada, Tonya Pinkins, and Mary Testa.

The readings will be free to stream at this link, though viewers are encouraged to donate to The Actors Fund.

