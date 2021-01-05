Marin Ireland and Off-Broadway Cast of Blue Ridge Will Reunite for Streaming Performance

The initial 2021 lineup for Play-PerView has been released.

Tony nominee Marin Ireland will reunite with her Off-Broadway cast mates in a Play-PerView live stream performance of Blue Ridge January 15. The Abby Rosebrock play debuted in 2019 at Atlantic Theatre Company starring Ireland, Kyle Beltran, Peter Mark Kendall, Nicole Lewis, Kristolyn Lloyd, and Chris Stack, who all return along with director Taibi Magar.

As with previous digital productions, each reading in 2021 will benefit a different organization or charity in need due to the COVID-19 pandemic; nearly $180,000 was raised last year. Blue Ridge will be available to stream through January 19 and will benefit the National Black Trans Advocacy Coalition.

Play-PerView's winter programming continues with a reunion of the NBC series Timeless January 23, featuring a reading of the Season 2 episode “Hollywoodland” and a moderated discussion. Malcolm Barrett, Sakina Jaffrey, Paterson Joseph, Matt Lanter, Abigail Spencer, and Goran Višnjić are slated to participate along with series co-creator Shawn Ryan. The reunion will benefit Feeding America.

Also, Ken Leung (ABC's Lost) will star in a reading of Revenge Porn by Carla Ching February 13. Joining Leung are Tina Huang, Amy Hill, Kahyun Kim, Christopher Larkin, and Roland Ruiz under the direction of Bernardo Cubría. The reading will benefit Ma-Yi Theater Company.

For additional information on these and future events, visit Play-PerView.com.