Marin Mazzie and Jason Danieley's Final NYC Concert Streams on Broadway on Demand August 14

The benefit stream of the Feinstein's/54 Below act, the pair's final performance together before Mazzie's passing, also includes a pre-show event with Brian Stokes Mitchell.

Broadway On Demand streams the final New York City concert of Jason Danieley and the late Marin Mazzie August 14 at 8 PM.

Marin Mazzie & Jason Danieley: Broadway & Beyond was filmed at Feinstein's/54 Below in 2017. The concert stream will feature a pre-show event with Tony winner Brian Stokes Mitchell, Mazzie’s co-star in Ragtime and Kiss Me, Kate, beginning at 7:30 PM. For tickets and more information, click here.

Broadway & Beyond is a celebration of Danieley and Mazzie's life together through music and theatre, with songs they introduced in original productions, from Broadway revivals, and from their concerts across the country. Expect tunes from Ragtime, Passion, The Full Monty, Curtains, The Visit, and Kiss Me, Kate.

At the time of this concert, Ms. Mazzie, a three-time Tony nominee, had been living with ovarian cancer since her diagnosis in May 2015. The couple was just short of celebrating their 21st wedding anniversary when Ms. Mazzie passed away September 13, 2018.

The stream, priced $7.99, includes a 48-hour playback period. All proceeds will be donated to the Cancer Support Community, Tina’s Wish, and The Actors Fund through Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

