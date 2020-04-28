Mario Cantone to Host 2020 Lucille Lortel Awards Online

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Jeremy Pope, Condola Rashad and others will be part of the virtual broadcast on May 3.

Tony-nominated actor and comedian Mario Cantone will host the May 3 virtual broadcast of the 2020 Lucille Lortel Awards. As previously announced, the Off-Broadway celebration will be held online this year, with benefits from the evening going towards The Actors Fund and its efforts to help those impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.

Featured presenters for the broadcast—all tuning in from home—include Jelani Alladin, Rachel Dratch, Jordan Fisher, Jackie Hoffman, Andy Karl, Nathan Lane, Tatiana Maslany, Debra Messing, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Nyambi Nyambi, Kelli O’Hara, Orfeh, Steven Pasquale, Lauren Patten, Alison Pill, Jeremy Pope, Condola Rashad, Krysta Rodriguez, Phillipa Soo, Sonya Tayeh, Marisa Tomei, Michael Urie, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Viewers wanting to tune into the May 3 event, at 7 PM ET, can do so at Lortelawards.org, and donations can be made at actorsfund.org/lortel.

The 2020 Lucille Lortel Awards will celebrate Off-Broadway productions seen in the 2019–2020 season, abridged due to the coronavirus pandemic. As previously announced, Michael R. Jackson's musical A Strange Loop leads the nominations, with seven nods. Grace McLean’s musical In the Green and Will Arbery's play Heroes of the Fourth Turning both received six nominations each. Nominations were announced April 14 on Playbill (click here to see the complete list).

In addition to the award categories, Tony-winning producer Daryl Roth will induct Anna Deavere Smith onto the Playwrights Sidewalk; Kelli O’Hara will present the Lifetime Achievement Award to Playwrights Horizons’ Tim Sanford; Brian Stokes Mitchell will speak on behalf of The Actors Fund; and Nathan Lane will present this year’s In Memoriam.

