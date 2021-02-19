Marisha Wallace, Bonnie Langford, Mazz Murray, More Celebrate Broadway Classics February 19

Episode 5 of The Theatre Channel features songs from West Side Story, Anything Goes, and Cabaret.

The Theatre Channel kicks off 2021 with an exploration of Broadway classics in Episode 5 (dropping February 19), paying homage to a bygone era of storytelling while demonstrating their relevance today. Among those set to perform are upcoming Hairspray star Marisha Wallace and West End favorites Bonnie Langford and Mazz Murray. Click here to order the installment.

The set list for Episode 5 includes Wallace singing “Somewhere” from West Side Story, Langford (9 to 5) crooning “I Get A Kick Out Of You” from Anything Goes, Murray (Mamma Mia!) belting “Everything’s Coming Up Roses” from Gypsy, Freddie Fox (Channel 4’s Cucumber & Banana) tackling an arrangement of “Willkommen” and “Money” from Cabaret, and Gary Wilmot (Flowers for Mrs Harris) crooning “Luck Be A Lady” from Guys and Dolls.

In addition, Alyn Hawke and Emily Langham from the Café Four will be performing the duet “Put On A Happy Face” from Bye Bye Birdie, with the entire Café Four singing “Coffee Break” from How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.

Thom Southerland, artistic director of the Charing Cross Theatre, has also been confirmed as co-director of Episode 5 alongside director-choreographer Bill Deamer.

Filming took place under strict adherence to government-issued COVID safety guidelines with additional measures put in place to comfort and protect all involved after the third U.K. lockdown was announced in December 2020.

The Theatre Channel includes a mix of popular musical theatre songs set in a café, bar, or restaurant that are individually re-imagined and filmed on location in London. Previous episodes feature numbers from rock, fan-favorite, and winter holiday musicals. Among the episodes being planned for future installments are a Rodgers and Hammerstein musicals tribute.

Audiences can now purchase Episodes 1–5 as a discounted bundle package, available for purchase here . A proportion of each sale will be donated to the Theatre Artists Fund, which supports freelancer theatre workers affected by the pandemic.

The series is produced by Adam Blanshay Productions and The Theatre Café, with direction and choreography by Bill Deamer and musical supervision by Michael England, set and costume design by Gregor Donnelly, lighting design by Jack Weir, sound design by Keegan Curran and videography by Ben Hewis.