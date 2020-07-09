Marisha Wallace, Tyrone Huntley, More Reunite for a Color Purple Music Video

Cast members from the 2017 concert perform the title song to raise donations for the British Theatre Academy’s training programs,

The British Theatre Academy reunited performers from a 2017 concert to perform the title song from The Color Purple and to raise funds for its youth training programs. See Broadway and West End star Marisha Wallace, along with Tyrone Huntley, Wendy Mae Brown, Hugh Maynard, and Cavin Cornwall, and others, perform "The Color Purple" in the video above.

To donate, visit the BTA's gofundme campaign here. Donations will provide free bursary places at the Academy, with a focus on young artists from Black, Asian, or minority ethnic backgrounds.

The cast of the reunion video also features Charleen Afolabi, Agatha-May Akora, Bernadette Bangura, Felicia Bhebhe, Tracey Vanessa Brown, Lashayah Byfield, Jada Marie Campbell, Sarah Freer, Chloe Gentles, Liam Godwin, Winny Herbert, Claude Hopkins, Jade Johnson, Akmed Khemalai, Jordan Louis-Fernand, Jochabel Ohene MacCarthy,Robyn Marshall, Ayesha Maynard, Mary Moore, Billy Nevers, Krishana Parker, Rochelle Sherona, Ben Terry, Aiyeesha Vassell, Aisha Williams, and Laura Wynter.

The band is made up of musical director James Taylor, Chris Ma, and Benjamin Holder (keys 1 and 2), Jennah Smart and Chris Hatton (reed 1 and 2), Michael Mason on trumpet, Gareth Lieske on guitar, Timothy Loewendahl on bass, and Matt Billups on drums and percussion.

The original concert was produced at Cadogan Hall in 2017 by The British Theatre Academy and Tarento Productions, with direction by Danielle Tarento, musical direction by James Taylor, choreography by Mykal Rand, and sound design by Andrew Johnson.

To learn more about the academy, visit Thebritishtheatreacademy.com.