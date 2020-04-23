Mark Rylance Eyes Return to Jerusalem in 2021

The actor will reprise his Tony- and Olivier-winning role of Rooster in Jez Butterworth's acclaimed drama.

Jez Butterworth's Jerusalem is set to return to the stage in 2021 in a revival from Sonia Friedman Productions. The acclaimed drama, which premiered at London's Royal Court in 2009, went on to play Broadway and the West End, winning star Mark Rylance both a Tony and an Olivier Award for his performance as Johnny "Rooster" Byron.

According to an Instagram post from SFP (which previously produced the play in the West End), Oscar winner Rylance (Bridge of Spies) will return to star as Rooster in the upcoming revival. The production's original director, Ian Rickson, will again helm.

Friedman announced the news on St. George's Day, April 23, a date central to the action in Butterworth's play. See the post below.



A venue for the revival has not yet been revealed.