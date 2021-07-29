Mark Rylance Will Reprise Tony- and Olivier-Winning Role in London Revival of Jerusalem in 2022

Mackenzie Crook will also return to the Jez Butterworth play under the direction of Ian Rickson.

Tony, Olivier, and Oscar winner Mark Rylance will reprise his acclaimed role as Johnny "Rooster" Byron in a London revival of Jez Butterworth’s Jerusalem next year. The play had previously been eyeing a 2021 return.

Again directed by Ian Rickson, previews will begin at the Apollo Theatre April 16, 2022, with an official opening April 28. Performances are currently scheduled through August 6. Mackenzie Crook will again play Ginger with further casting to be announced.

Jerusalem is set on St. George's Day, the morning of the local county fair, and Johnny Byron is a wanted man. The Council officials want to serve him an eviction notice, his son wants his dad to take him to the fair, Troy Whitworth wants to wreak his revenge, and a motley crew of mates wants his ample supply of drugs and alcohol.

The original creative team will also return for this production: designer Ultz, lighting designer Mimi Jordan Sherin, composer Stephen Warbeck, sound designer Ian Dickinson for Autograph, and casting director Amy Ball.

Butterworth’s play returns following sold-out runs at the Royal Court and the Apollo Theatres in 2009 and 2010 and 2011 at Broadway's Music Box Theatre.

Rylance won Best Actor Tony Awards for Twelfth Night, Jerusalem, and Boeing-Boeing, Best Actor Olivier Awards for Jerusalem and Much Ado About Nothing, and an Oscar for Bridge of Spies.

Butterworth’s first play Mojo won seven major awards, including the Olivier Award for Best Comedy. His other plays include The Night Heron (2002), The Winterling, (2006), Parlour Song (2008) Jerusalem (2009), The River (2012), and The Ferryman (2017).

Sonia Friedman Productions produces. Tickets will go on sale to the general public August 16.

