Marlo Thomas Hosts Free to Be… You and Me Episode of Stars in the House June 26

Guests include Rosie O’Donnell, Marlee Matlin, Sara Bareilles, Harry Belafonte, Drew Barrymore, Audra McDonald, Debra Messing, and Michael McElroy.

Stage and screen star Marlo Thomas hosts a special Free to Be… You and Me episode of Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, June 26. Watch the stream above beginning at 8 PM ET.

Guests include Rosie O’Donnell, Marlee Matlin, Sara Bareilles, Harry Belafonte, Drew Barrymore, Audra McDonald, Benj Pasek, Debra Messing, Free to Be Foundation Co-Founder Gloria Steinem, Michael McElroy, and more who will talk about the impact that Free to Be…You and Me had on their lives as a groundbreaking project that celebrated individuality.

The episode will showcase a new version of the 1972 Grammy and Emmy-winning song “Free to Be...You and Me” from Bareilles and a new version of “Sisters and Brothers” from Tony recipient McElroy and the Broadway Inspirational Voices.

Thomas, who created the award-winning album, book, and TV special in the early '70s, said in a statement, “During this turbulent time of quarantine and social injustice, freedom for children as well as adults is on the line like never before. Also, in order to better embrace the non-binary community, we changed a lyric that referred to ‘boys’ and ’girls’ growing up to be ‘men’ and ‘women.’” The line now proclaims, “Every child in this land, may you all understand, that you’re proud and you’re strong and you are right where you belong.”

Money raised during the stream will go to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, the leading nonprofit legal organization fighting to protect voting rights and equality for all.

Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

New shows—streaming Monday–Saturday at 8 PM ET with afternoon shows Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday at 2 PM—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director. Click here to watch previous episodes.

To donate to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, visit NAACPLDF.org. To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund, visit ActorsFund.org/Donate.

