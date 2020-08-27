Married Stage Stars Rosalie Craig and Hadley Fraser Will Star in New Musical Before After

London News   Married Stage Stars Rosalie Craig and Hadley Fraser Will Star in New Musical Before After
By Andrew Gans
Aug 27, 2020
 
The staged reading will be presented via live stream at Southwark Playhouse in September.
Married couple Rosalie Craig (who played Bobbie in the recent London revival of Company), and Hadley Fraser (City of Angels, The Pirate Queen) will star in a staged reading of the new musical Before After next month at London's Southwark Playhouse.

Directed by Matthew Rankcom, the production will be performed in The Little via live stream with no live audience for three performances running September 25–26.

Before After, based on an original concept by Stuart Matthew Price, features music and lyrics by Price and a book and additional lyrics by Timothy Knapman. The creative team also includes musical director Charlie Ingles and associate director Samantha Dye.

In the new musical, Ami meets Ben by a tree on a hillside. She recognizes him instantly: They were once very much in love. But Ben doesn’t remember her at all.

Rankcom says, “There is such uncertainty for our industry at the moment, so we’re trying to explore how theatre can adapt to become more accessible and viable in the current climate. By streaming this rehearsed reading in real time, we hope to re-capture some of the magic of live theatre and allow our actors and their audience to forge a new kind of connection.”

For ticket information, visit SouthwarkPlayhouse.co.uk.

