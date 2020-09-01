Marsha Mason and Brian Cox Star in Dear Liar Virtual Reading September 1

Mark Brokaw directs the Bucks County Playhouse presentation.

Oscar nominee Marsha Mason and Emmy winner Brian Cox pair up September 1 for Buck County Playhouse's virtual benefit reading of Jerome Kilty's Dear Liar. The play, directed by Mark Brokaw, follows the turbulent relationship between George Bernard Shaw and his muse, "Mrs. Pat."

Click here for tickets. The stream begins at 7 PM ET, with proceeds going to the Pennsylvania theatre company's pandemic campaign.

Dear Liar reveals not only the ups and downs of Shaw and Mrs. Pat's careers, but also the stormy infatuation and magnetism that pulled the two spirits together, even through separation, hardship and heartbreak.

Mason's Broadway credits include Steel Magnolias and The Night of the Iguana while Cox recently played U.S. President Lyndon B. Johnson in last season's The Great Society.

