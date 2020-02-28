Martin McDonagh's Hangmen Begins on Broadway

The hit play returns to the U.S. following its sold-out run Off-Broadway in 2018.

Performances of Martin McDonagh's Hangmen, directed by Matthew Dunster, begin February 28 at the Golden Theatre on Broadway. In the new play, previously seen at Atlantic Theater Company where it had a sold-out run, a local hangman finds himself without a job on the day that hanging has been abolished.

Returning to the role of Harry from the Off-Broadway run is Game of Thrones star Mark Addy, along with Gaby French as Shirley, Owen Campbell as Clegg, John Horton as Arthur, and Richard Hollis as Bill.

Joining them on Broadway are Tracie Bennett as Alice, Ewen Bremner as Syd, Jeremy Crutchley as Inspector Fry, Josh Goulding as Hennessy, John Hodgkinson as Pierrepoint, Ryan Pope as Charlie, and Dan Stevens as Mooney, along with the newly announced understudies Sebastian Beacon, Pete Bradbury, Katie Fabel, and Colin McPhillamy.

Hangmen is set to open March 19. The Olivier Award-winning Royal Court Theatre production, which transferred to the West End prior to making its U.S. debut, returns to the U.S. following the Atlantic Theater Company production in 2018.

Hangmen features scenic and costume design by Anna Fleischle, lighting design by Joshua Carr, and sound design by Ian Dickinson for Autograph.

