Martyna Majok's Sanctuary City Resumes Off-Broadway Run September 8

By Ryan McPhee
Sep 08, 2021
 
The New York Theatre Workshop production stars Jasai Chase-Owens, Sharlene Cruz, and Austin Smith.
Sharlene Cruz and Jasai Chase-Owens in <i>Sanctuary City</i>
Sharlene Cruz and Jasai Chase-Owens in Sanctuary City Joan Marcus

Pulitzer Prize winner Martyna Majok’s Sanctuary City resumes performances at Off-Broadway’s Lucille Lortel Theatre September 8, with opening night set for September 21. The New York Theatre Workshop production had begun previews in March 2020 but cut its run short due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Jasai Chase-Owens, Sharlene Cruz, and Austin Smith return to their respective roles in the play about two DREAMers negotiating the promise of safety and the weight of responsibility in America.

The production, directed by Rebecca Frecknall, features sets and costumes by Tom Scutt, lighting by Isabella Byrd, and sound design by Mikaal Sulaiman. Merrick A.B. Williams serves as stage manager, with Caitlin Sullivan as the remount director.

Attendees will need to show proof of vaccination. Masks will also be required. While most performances will have full-capacity seating, Sunday shows will offer socially distanced “bubbles” with empty seats separating parties.

The limited engagement is currently scheduled through October 10.

Production Photos: Sanctuary City at NYTW

Production Photos: Sanctuary City at NYTW

Jasai Chase-Owens and Sharlene Cruz in Sanctuary City Joan Marcus
Sharlene Cruz and Jasai Chase-Owens in Sanctuary City Joan Marcus
Jasai Chase-Owens and Sharlene Cruz in Sanctuary City Joan Marcus
Jasai Chase-Owens and Sharlene Cruz in Sanctuary City Joan Marcus
Sharlene Cruz and Jasai Chase-Owens in Sanctuary City Joan Marcus
Jasai Chase-Owens and Sharlene Cruz in Sanctuary City Joan Marcus
Sharlene Cruz in Sanctuary City Joan Marcus
Sharlene Cruz in Sanctuary City Joan Marcus
