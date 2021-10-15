Martyna Majok’s Sanctuary City Will Stream After Off-Broadway Run

Martyna Majok's Sanctuary City Will Stream After Off-Broadway Run
By Dan Meyer
Oct 15, 2021
 
The play was filmed at the Lucille Lortel Theatre this fall.
Sharlene Cruz and Jasai Chase-Owens in <i>Sanctuary City</i>
Sharlene Cruz and Jasai Chase-Owens in Sanctuary City Joan Marcus

The world premiere of Pulitzer Prize winner Martyna Majok’s Sanctuary City will stream after performances conclude at the Lucille Lortel Theatre October 17. The film capture will run on demand October 25–November 21.

Sanctuary City opened September 21 and was extended one week. The New York Theatre Workshop production, directed by Rebecca Frecknall, had begun previews in March 2020 but cut its run short due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The original cast appears in the streaming version, including Jasai Chase-Owens as B, Sharlene Cruz as G, and Austin Smith as Henry. The play follows two DREAMers negotiating the promise of safety and the weight of responsibility in America.

Sanctuary City features scenic and costume design by Tom Scutt, lighting design by Isabella Byrd, and sound design by Mikaal Sulaiman. Merrick A.B. Williams serves as stage manager, and Caitlin Sullivan is remount director.

For more information, visit NYTW.org.

Go Inside Opening Night of World Premiere of Sanctuary City Off-Broadway

Go Inside Opening Night of World Premiere of Sanctuary City Off-Broadway

Sanctuary City_New York Theatre Workshop_Production Photos_2021_HR
Austin Smith, Caitlin Sullivan, Jasai Chase-Owens, Sharlene Cruz, and Martyna Majok Josiah Bania
Sanctuary City_New York Theatre Workshop_Production Photos_2021_HR
Austin Smith, Sharlene Cruz, and Jasai Chase-Owens Marcus Middleton
Sanctuary City_New York Theatre Workshop_Production Photos_2021_HR
Jasai Chase-Owens and Martyna Majok Josiah Bania
Sanctuary City_New York Theatre Workshop_Production Photos_2021_HR
Jasai Chase-Owens, Martyna Majok, and Caitlin Sullivan Marcus Middleton
Sanctuary City_New York Theatre Workshop_Production Photos_2021_HR
Jasai Chase-Owens, Martyna Majok, and Sharlene Cruz Josiah Bania
Sanctuary City_New York Theatre Workshop_Production Photos_2021_HR
Martyna Majok Marcus Middleton
Sanctuary City_New York Theatre Workshop_Production Photos_2021_HR
Martyna Majok, Caitlin Sullivan, and Jasai Chase-Owens Marcus Middleton
Sanctuary City_New York Theatre Workshop_Production Photos_2021_HR
Sharlene Cruz and Martyna Majok Josiah Bania
