Martyna Majok’s Sanctuary City Will Stream After Off-Broadway Run

The play was filmed at the Lucille Lortel Theatre this fall.

The world premiere of Pulitzer Prize winner Martyna Majok’s Sanctuary City will stream after performances conclude at the Lucille Lortel Theatre October 17. The film capture will run on demand October 25–November 21.

Sanctuary City opened September 21 and was extended one week. The New York Theatre Workshop production, directed by Rebecca Frecknall, had begun previews in March 2020 but cut its run short due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The original cast appears in the streaming version, including Jasai Chase-Owens as B, Sharlene Cruz as G, and Austin Smith as Henry. The play follows two DREAMers negotiating the promise of safety and the weight of responsibility in America.

Sanctuary City features scenic and costume design by Tom Scutt, lighting design by Isabella Byrd, and sound design by Mikaal Sulaiman. Merrick A.B. Williams serves as stage manager, and Caitlin Sullivan is remount director.

For more information, visit NYTW.org .

