Mary-Louise Parker, David Morse, and More Share What to Expect From How I Learned to Drive

Mary-Louise Parker, David Morse, and More Share What to Expect From How I Learned to Drive
By Roberto Araujo
Mar 02, 2020
Paula Vogel's Pulitzer Prize–winning play comes to Broadway two decades later with its original director and leading players.

"It's about the past and incorporating the past into your present with forgiveness." says Mary-Louise Parker about Paula Vogel's Pulitzer Prize-winning How I Learned to Drive. Watch the video above to see the cast, playwright, and director share with Playbill what it is to bring this play to Broadway 23 years after its premiere.

Tony Award winner Mary-Louise Parker (Proof) and Tony nominee David Morse (The Iceman Cometh) will reprise their roles from the 1997 Off-Broadway premiere when the landmark drama comes to Broadway for the first time in a production from Manhattan Theatre Club. Performances begin March 27 with an official opening night on April 22.

Tony nominee Johanna Day (also in the original cast), Alyssa May Gold, and Chris Myers complete the company, with original director Mark Brokaw at the helm.

In How I Learned to Drive, Li'l Bit (Parker), aided by a chorus of storytellers, looks back in time in order to make sense of an uncle (Morse) who impacted her past, present, and future.

Broadway’s How I Learned to Drive, Starring Mary-Louise Parker and David Morse, Meets the Press

Broadway’s How I Learned to Drive, Starring Mary-Louise Parker and David Morse, Meets the Press

7 PHOTOS
How I Learned to Drive_Broadway_Press Day_2020_HR
David Morse and Mary-Louise Parker Joseph Marzullo/MediaPunch
How I Learned to Drive_Broadway_Press Day_2020_HR
David Morse and Mary-Louise Parker Joseph Marzullo/MediaPunch
How I Learned to Drive_Broadway_Press Day_2020_HR
David Morse, Paula Vogel, Mary-Louise Parker, and Mark Brokaw Joseph Marzullo/MediaPunch
How I Learned to Drive_Broadway_Press Day_2020_HR
David Morse, Johanna Day, Paula Vogel, Mary-Louise Parker, and Mark Brokaw Joseph Marzullo/MediaPunch
How I Learned to Drive_Broadway_Press Day_2020_HR
David Morse, Alyssa May Gold, Johanna Day, Mary-Louise Parker, and Chris Myers Joseph Marzullo/MediaPunch
How I Learned to Drive_Broadway_Press Day_2020_HR
David Morse, Alyssa May Gold, Johanna Day, Mary-Louise Parker, and Chris Myers Joseph Marzullo/MediaPunch
How I Learned to Drive_Broadway_Press Day_2020_HR
Paula Vogel and Mark Brokaw Joseph Marzullo/MediaPunch
