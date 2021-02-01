Mary-Louise Parker-Led The Sound Inside and More Coming to Audible

Will Hochman, Laura Benanti, Tony Shalhoub, Santino Fontana, Joe Morton, Portia, and more will lend their voices to works this season.

The 2020 Tony-nominated play The Sound Inside, by Adam Rapp, will be recorded with its original Broadway stars—Tony winner Mary-Louise Parker and Will Hochman—for Audible. The two-hander, directed by Tony nominee David Cromer, will be released as part of Audible’s 2021 spring slate of programming March 18. Parker is currently Tony-nominated for her performance as Bella, an Ivy League professor who approaches a mysterious student with a troubling proposal.

Other upcoming releases include performances from Tony winners Laura Benanti, Tony Shalhoub, Santino Fontana, along with Orange is the New Black star Diane Guerrero and Emmy winner Joe Morton.

Kicking off the season is Tonderai Munyevu’s Mugabe, My Dad & Me February 11, starring Munyevu and directed by John R. Wilkinson. Audible Emerging Playwright James Anthony Tyler’s hop thA A follows February 18 in a Stevie Walker-Webb-helmed production starring Ronald Emile, Jayme Lawson, Kareem Lucas, and Portia. Then, Daniel Goldfarb’s Men’s Health, featuring Shalhoub, Fontana, Benanti, Guerrero, and Tom Hollander, and directed by Scott Ellis, drops February 25.

Following The Sound Inside, Morton and Sally Murphy return to Brutal Imagination April 29, directed by Walker-Webb. The pair starred in the 2002 Off-Broadway production of the Cornelius Eady play at the Vineyard Theatre.

For more information about the works, visit Audible.com .

