Mary-Mitchell Campbell Wants to Answer Your Questions

The music supervisor and orchestrator behind such musicals as Mean Girls and The Prom will join us live on The Broadway Q&A from Playbill and The Growing Studio.

Mary-Mitchell Campbell will go live on The Broadway Q&A Series, presented by Playbill and The Growing Studio, August 5 at 1 PM ET. The music supervisor-orchestrator-arranger will answer questions about her Broadway productions of Mean Girls, The Prom, and Big Fish; music directing for such stars as Kristin Chenoweth, Gavin Creel, Jonathan Groff, Laura Benanti, and Raul Esparza; Campbell's arts advocacy work with ASTEP; and more during the hour-long chat.

To submit a question for Campbell, click here. You might see Campbell answer it live, or even get the opportunity to join the stream and ask her yourself.

The Broadway Q&A Series presents live interviews with Broadway professionals on Mondays and Wednesdays. All streams are hosted on Playbill.com and on Playbill's YouTube channel and Facebook page from 1–2 PM ET. Following the stream, interviews are available at Playbill.com/BroadwayQandA.

Also coming up on The Broadway Q&A Series are Stephen Oremus (August 10) and Joshua Bergasse (August 12).

The Growing Studio offers classes, training, and workshops with Broadway’s premier creatives. Faculty includes directors, choreographers, composers, music directors, producers, casting directors and agents in NYC, London, Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, and beyond. Visit TheGrowingStudio.com and @thegrowingstudio on Instagram for more information.